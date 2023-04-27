Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brighthouse Financial worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,931,000 after purchasing an additional 361,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

