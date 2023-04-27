Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,605,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $109.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

