Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 4,449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

