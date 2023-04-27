BorgWarner Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BWA opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2,115.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

