Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. Boston Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-1.96 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $51.67. 3,466,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.