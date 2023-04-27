Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 131,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.47 and a 200-day moving average of $240.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.