Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

