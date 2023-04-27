Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,945,225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,347,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 56,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 21,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

