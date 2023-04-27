Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $842,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $243.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $290.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.61 and its 200 day moving average is $239.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.