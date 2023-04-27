Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.