Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 326 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $228.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

