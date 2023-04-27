Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after buying an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,643,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.2 %

IFF stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

