Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 354 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.72. 4,677,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,157. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

