Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,522 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. 4,505,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,663,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

