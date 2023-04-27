Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 127,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.97. 2,661,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

