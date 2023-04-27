Bridgeworth LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.56. 413,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,523. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

