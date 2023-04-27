Bridgeworth LLC Invests $1.75 Million in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 367,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

UCON traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 98,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,847. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.18.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

