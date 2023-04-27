Bridgeworth LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.44.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.67. 2,367,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

