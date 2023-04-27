Bridgeworth LLC Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 216,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,334. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

