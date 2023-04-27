Bridgeworth LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.49. 958,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

