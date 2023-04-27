Bridgeworth LLC Sells 28,649 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.04. 1,463,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $122.24.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.