Bridgeworth LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.62% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,567. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $629.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

