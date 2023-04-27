Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

