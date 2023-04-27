Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 6,237 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $332.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.79. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $427.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.