Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $155.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

