Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.77.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

