Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.90 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,967 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.97) to GBX 2,860 ($35.72) in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.47) to GBX 3,100 ($38.72) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

