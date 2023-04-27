Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 33,535 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

