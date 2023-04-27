Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after buying an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $221.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average of $217.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.