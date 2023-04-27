Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Price Performance

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.91 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.