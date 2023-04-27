Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a market cap of $287.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

