Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,294 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Argus lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

