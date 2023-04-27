Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.89 billion.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.61. 10,509,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
