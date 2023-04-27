Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.86. 5,736,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

