Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $11.70

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,538,000 after buying an additional 3,033,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,735,000 after buying an additional 286,660 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Down 0.9 %

AMCR opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

