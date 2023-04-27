Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $131.55

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.