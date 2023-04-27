Brokerages Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $16.20

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.07 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 562,235 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

