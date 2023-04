Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Price Target at $18.67

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 484.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.2 %

Stellantis Announces Dividend

NYSE STLA opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citro├źn, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

