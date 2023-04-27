Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Price Target at $18.67

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 484.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.2 %

Stellantis Announces Dividend

NYSE STLA opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

See Also

