Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) PT at C$13.25

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Superior Plus Stock Down 10.0 %

SPB opened at C$9.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.44 and a twelve month high of C$12.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6697474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is -124.14%.

Superior Plus Company Profile



Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

