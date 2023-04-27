Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

