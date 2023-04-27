Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 67.2% in April

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BPYPN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,305. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Property Partners

About Brookfield Property Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( NASDAQ:BPYPN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

