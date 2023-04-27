Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Trading Up 3.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $64.08 and last traded at $62.97. Approximately 482,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,250,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

