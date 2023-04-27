BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.56. 73,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 322,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

BRP Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 362,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 627,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

