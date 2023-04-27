Bruce Ferguson Purchases 15,000 Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £34,350 ($42,899.96).
Hunting Stock Performance
HTG traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 225.50 ($2.82). 153,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Hunting PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 185.40 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.45).
Hunting Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently -35,000.00%.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
