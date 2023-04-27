Burney Co. Purchases 6,408 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after buying an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.26. 456,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

