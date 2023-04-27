Burney Co. Sells 17,943 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.34. 333,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

