Burney Co. Sells 2,647 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,508. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $409.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average is $143.89.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

