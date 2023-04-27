Burney Co. Sells 27,990 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Burney Co. lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.14% of Chemours worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 175,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

