Burney Co. Sells 5,883 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 100.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Middleby stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.57. The stock had a trading volume of 197,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,301. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

