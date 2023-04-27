Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.11

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

